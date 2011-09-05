MILAN, Sept 5 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti promised on Sunday to meet Italy's budget pledges after growing speculation over whether the European Central Bank may cut back its purchases of Italian government debt. [ID:nLDE783013]

EDISON EDN.MI

Industry Minister Paolo Romani and EDF ( EDF.PA ) boss Henri Proglio are set to meet to discuss the impasse over an ownership revamp at the power company. EDF jointly controls Edison with regional utility A2A ( A2.MI ) and other Italian investors. [ID:nLDE78401S]

Rome utility Acea ( ACE.MI ) is mulling joining an Italian consortium that could take control of Edison's power unit Edipower as part of a deal with EDF, Il Giornale said on Saturday without citing sources.

Corrado Passera, the chief executive of bank Intesa Sanpaolo ( ISP.MI ), said of a possible consortium that there was "nothing on the table", several newspapers reported on Sunday.

The prospects of an Italian consortium to take control of Edipower were bolstered when Romani met Passera at a business conference on Sunday, La Stampa reported.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

In comments to Corriere della Sera on Saturday, Chairman Massimo Ponzellini excluded Matteo Arpe, the head of the Sator fund, from a possible management role at the bank.

Corriere said Arpe was willing to take a single board seat in exchange for an investment of up to 200 million euros as part of a capital increase.

Ponzellini is not worried that the capital increase could lead to an eventual takeover, Corriere della Sera on Sunday quoted him as saying.

France's Credit Mutuel, Pop Milano's biggest shareholder, is ready to invest 100 million euros in the bank's capital increase but wants a radical change in governance, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing rumours. Credit Mutuel met the Bank of Italy at the end of July to discuss its concerns, it said.

France's BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) also could be interested in Pop Milano, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Representatives of the banks may have met on Friday, it said.

Nomura cut its rating to "reduce" from "neutral".

FIAT FIA.MI

The automaker will keep production of Jeep and Alfa Romeo sport utility vehicles in Italy rather than shifting it to the United States, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday. [ID:nLDE78300X]

DR Motor, among six candidates to take over Fiat's Termini Imerese plant in Sicily, is proposing build a compact car there, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday. The Industry Ministry will discuss the plant's future on Wednesday.

ENEL ( ENEI.MI )

The power company is prepared to go ahead with its bond programme once markets are more favourable, Il Messaggero on Sunday quoted Chief Executive Fulvio Conti as saying. A new bond could be aimed at small investors and Enel is not barring issues in dollars, sterling or other currencies, he said.

In an open letter published in newspapers on Saturday, power industry associations Assoelettrica, ANEV and Federutility called on the government to withdraw a new energy tax.

Industry Minister Paolo Romani said on Sunday the government had no room for manoeuvre on the energy tax. Renewable power companies will be included, he said.

TERNA ( TRN.MI )

Italy's state railway company is in contact with the power grid operator about selling off its power system, the rail company's chief executive, Mauro Moretti, was quoted as saying in La Stampa on Sunday.

UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

Top European bankers will gather in Frankfurt for a two-day conference on Monday to share insights on whether the latest sovereign debt crisis squall could yet turn into a financial market storm. [ID:nL5E7K22K7]

* Giovanni Puglisi, chairman of the bank's shareholder foundation Banco di Sicilia, said UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl "was until now protected by an accord that no longer exists," newspapers said on Sunday.

Nomura cut its target price to 1.30 euros from 1.70 euros.

PIRELLI PECI.MI

Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera confirmed on Friday the tyre group's full-year targets. [ID:nWEA2983]

TELECOM ITALIA ( TLIT.MI )

Chief Executive Marco Patuano said on Friday the phone company would spend at least a billion euros to buy frequencies for fourth-generation services.

Patuano said further small asset sales were possible after that of the Loquendo speech-technology unit.

INTESA SANPAOLO ( ISP.MI )

Nomura cut its price target to 1.40 euros from 1.80 euros.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA ( BMPS.MI )

Nomura cut its price target on the bank to 0.50 euro from 0.60 euro.

UBI BANCA ( UBI.MI )

Nomura cut its price target on the bank to 2.70 euro from 3.90 euro.

MEDIOBANCA ( MDBI.MI )

Nomura cut its price target on the bank to 6.90 euro from 7.70 euro.

BANCO POPOLARE BAPO.MI

Nomura cut its price target on the bank to 1.20 euros from 1.60 euro.

NUCLEAR POWER

Umberto Veronesi, head of Italy's nuclear safety commission, has resigned, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. Veronesi told the newspaper he had quit because of the lack of government support for the body.

IPOS

Brunello Cucinelli, head of the eponymous cashmere goods manufacturer, told the Financial Times he planned to list a third of the company early in 2012.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

AMPLIFON ( AMPF.MI )

The hearing aid retailer is mulling expansion into India in the second half of this year, Il Sole 24 Ore said in its "Letter to the Saver" feature without citing sources.

CREDITO EMILIANO ( EMBI.MI )

Nomura cut its price target on the bank to 3.30 euros from four euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA ( EMII.MI )

Nomura cut its price target on the bank to 6.90 euros from 8.10 euros.