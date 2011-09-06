MILAN, Sept 6 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* AUSTERITY PACKAGE

The Italian parliament begins debating a much criticised austerity package on Tuesday after President Giorgio Napolitano issued a stark warning that urgent action was needed to restore trust in public finances.

Italy's largest trade union, the CGIL, has called a general strike against the measures and plans rallies across the country on Tuesday, underlining the air of emergency in the euro zone's third largest economy. [ID:nLDE7840NP] [ID:nLDE7840PR]

* The government may call a confidence vote on the budget in the Senate, several newspapers reported, adding Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti wanted the upper house to approve the package before a G7 meeting of finance ministers this weekend.

* Last-minute amendments could include a VAT increase and a pension reform, la Repubblica said.

FIAT FIA.MI

Carmakers in Brazil are throttling back production due to high inventories and signs of cooling demand in Latin America's largest economy after a red-hot first half of the year. [ID:nN1E7840R3]

ENI ( ENI.MI )

Italian oil and gas company Eni said on Monday the South Stream gas pipeline project with Russia's Gazprom ( GAZP.MM ) was running on schedule. [ID:nWEA3140]

* TELECOM ITALIA ( TLIT.MI )

Offers in Italy's sale of fourth generation mobile phone frequencies have topped 2,93 billion euros, the Industry Minister said on Monday.

Leading shareholder Telco has offered its entire stake in the group as guarantee to creditor banks on its debt due to the fall in Telecom Italia's share price, Il Sole 24 Ore said quoting a source close to the shareholders.

Shares of TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, sank on Tuesday after a domestic newspaper reported that controlling shareholder Telecom Italia could sell part of its stake. [ID:nN1E7840KB]

* GENERALI ( GASI.MI )

The insurer's executive committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss talks with Russian bank VTB ( VTBR.MM ) on a possible joint-venture, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

The Italian bank is not a takeover candidate despite its low share price, the head of its Bank Austria unit said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7K60GZ]

Unions at the bank are planning a strike after UniCredit's decision to outsource its shared services centre, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* FINMECCANICA SIFI.MI

The defence group has started looking at various options for its DRS Technologies unit, Il Sole 24 Ore cited Finmeccanica Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini as saying.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE PGIT.MI

The board is due to meet to examine in detail a proposal by Lighthouse bondholders to convert a 1.3 billion euro debt into shares, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.M

A meeting of the bank's executive committee that was meant to discuss a planned capital increase has been postponed from Tuesday to next week, MF said citing financial sources.

The bank's general manager Enzo Chiesa will discuss shortly a possible delay of the capital increase with Bank of Italy officials, Il Messaggero said.

* GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO ( ESPI.MI )

UBS has cut its price target on the stock to 2 euros from 2.6 euros.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP ( RCSM.MI )

Leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera was not published on Tuesday due to a generale strike.