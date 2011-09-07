MILAN, Sept 7 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

AUSTERITY PACKAGE

Italy's centre-right government promised on Tuesday to hike value-added tax as it bowed to market pressure for more action on its swollen debt and ignored mass street protests against its austerity measures. [ID:nL5E7K6130]

* The latest version of the austerity package sets a 3 percent levy on incomes above 300,000 euros -- and not 500,000 euros as previously envisaged --, several newspapers reported, adding the measure applied to 34,000 tax-payers.

* The European Commission said on Tuesday that it supported additional austerity measures unveiled by the Italian government, and called for their swift adoption. [ID:nLDE7850T5]

* UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

The bank will decide by year-end about a possible capital increase, several newspapers quoted Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni as saying.

The bank is well capitalised but there is "potential" to boost the capital base, the manager said.

* FIAT FIA.MI

Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has been named chairman of the Chrysler Group LLC, the company said on Tuesday, further cementing Fiat's control of the U.S. automaker it has steered since 2009. [ID:nLDE78401S]

* ATLANTIA ( ATL.MI )

The toll-road operator may bid for Turkish assets which the Ankara government plans to privatise in a 2 billion euro tender, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

Top bank officials will discuss with the Bank of Italy on Wednesday afternoon its plan to raise up to 1.2 billion euros in fresh capital before finalising the timing for the offering, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

* EDISON EDN.MI, A2A ( A2.MI ), IREN ( IREE.MI )

A2A Chairman Giuliano Zuccoli will meet on Wednedsay with Iren Chief Executive Andrea Viero to discuss a possible alternative plan for Edison which would hand the whole of Edipower to A2A, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

* DAVIDE CAMPARI ( CPRI.MI )

Goldman Sachs has cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral" with a price target of 5.1 euros from 5.6 euros.

MEDIASET ( MS.MI ), TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA TCM.MI

The two broadcasters, News Corp's ( NWSA.O ) unit Sky Italia, and state broadcaster RAI are among 10 companies which want to participate in the contest for six digital terrestrial TV frequencies, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

FTSE MIB .FTMIB INDEX REVIEW

Ansaldo STS ( STS.MI ) is being dropped from the blue chip index, effective after the close on Sept. 16, but could make a quick return on Sept. 28 depending on the outcome of the bid for Bulgari BULG.MI, FTSE said on Tuesday.

The rail signalling and systems company will be replaced by Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna ( EMII.MI ), it said.

However, if the LVMH ( LVMH.PA ) bid on Bulgari, which is due to close on Sept. 23, leaves the jeweller's shares too illiquid then Ansaldo STS will replace Bulgari in the index from trading on Sept. 28, it said.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

COIN GCN.MI

The department store chain said on Tuesday it was cautious about meeting full year targets given current economic uncertainties. [ID:nLDE7850O9]

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA ( EMII.MI )

The bank's board will meet on Oct. 25 to decide on a share increase of up to 393 million euros to service its share swap offer for minority shareholders in various units, it said on Tuesday. [ID:nBIA065eb] [ID:nBIA065ed]

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE PGIT.MI

The board of the directories company examined on Tuesday a proposed swap of 1 billion euro debt into equity and is aiming to seal a deal with the holders of the 1.3 billion euro Lighthouse bond by October, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. * LUCCHINI ( CHMF.MM )

The Italian affiliate of Russian steelmaker Severstal has reopened talks with banks after a previous deal due to provide 126 million euros in fresh liquidity failed to become operational, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* DANIELI ( DANI.MI )

A 400 million euro investment for a new steel plant to be located in Germany or Italy due to be approved in September is on hold for the time being, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.