MILAN, Sept 8 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

AUSTERITY PACKAGE

The Italian Senate approved the government's austerity programme to balance the budget in 2013 in a vote of confidence called by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. [ID:nLDE7860S2]

ENI ( ENI.MI )

French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA plans to sell several of its gas assets in the British part of the North Sea to the Italian oil company, French newspaper Les Echos said. [ID:nLDE78700J] * A restart to operations in Libya could see Eni selling its 17 percent stake in the Libyan Elephant field to Russia's Gazprom GASP.MM for $170 million, a deal put on hold by the Libya conflict, MF said in an unsourced report.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

The cooperative bank called its meeting with the Bank of Italy "useful" and said it involved issues relating to a central bank audit. It gave no details.

Sources close to the issue had said Pop Milano would discuss its plan to raise up to 1.2 billion euros in fresh capital before completing its timing.

The Bank of Italy excluded a delay in the capital increase but was open to a reduction in the amount, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

INTESA SANPAOLO ( ISP.MI ) * Italy's biggest retail bank will see its liquid assets rise to around 100 billions euros by the end of the year, its Chief Executive Corrado Passera said in an interview in the Financial Times. [ID:nLDE78701X] * The bank intends to distribute a dividend from 2011 results at least in line with last year, MF said citing its CEO speaking in a board meeting this week. * EDISON EDN.MI, A2A ( A2.MI )

Italian investors, led by A2A, should find a common line on the reorganisation of Italy's second largest power generator, Edison, Italian junior industry minister Stefano Saglia said, cited in Il Messaggero.

TELECOM ITALIA ( TLIT.MI )

Moody's revised its outlook on the telecom company's ratings to negative, from stable, on Wednesday. [ID:nWNA8023]

DERIVATIVES

Italy's top administrative court has ruled that a trial over derivatives debt contracts be held in Italy, not in London as foreign banks had sought, according to a decision filed on Wednesday. [ID:nLDE7860Q5]

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

* UNIPOL ( UNPI.MI )

The insurance group plans to take over a portfolio of 546 million euros of real estate loans from its banking unit in a move aimed at boosting the unit's capital ratios, MF said in an unsourced report.