MILAN, Sept 9 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

UNICREDIT ( CRDI.MI )

A meeting between management and key shareholders on Friday to discuss the bank's new business plan and the situation of markets could also touch on the possible need for fresh capital, sources close to the matter said. [ID:nL5E7K83GS]

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO PMII.MI

After a meeting with the Bank of Italy, the bank's planned capital increase has been set at 900-950 million euros, Il Corriere della Sera said, citing sources close to the matter.

The central bank is ready to give the bank a month to change its governance, the paper said, adding banker Matteo Arpe is ready to commit 200 million euros in exchange for powers.

The mutual bank said on Thursday it had completed a sale of 81 percent of its Bipiemme Vita insurance unit to France's Covea Group, a deal expected to boost the Core Tier 1 ratio by 23 basis points.

* ENI ( ENI.MI )

The road show for a retail bond of up to 2 billion euros will be on Monday, Il Messaggero said, without citing sources. The operation will be launched mid-September and close early October, it said. It should be placed by Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and BNL-BNP Paribas.

EDISON EDN.MI, A2A ( A2.MI )

France's EDF ( EDF.PA ), which jointly controls Edison, is looking for an Italian financial partner to flank it in its moves to take full control of Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore said, without citing sources.

In an unsourced report MF said the Italy government's plan is to give the stake of Edison's Italian investors to EDF in return for Edison's 50 percent stake in power unit Edipower.

A2A denied on Thursday press reports that its management and supervisory boards had diverging positions on possible solutions for a reorganisation of Edison.

LOTTOMATICA LTO.MI

Italy's total gaming wagers rose 21.45 percent in the first seven months of the year to 41.9 billion euros ($58.94 billion) Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Thursday. [ID:nLDE7870KO]

ITALCEMENTI ITAI.MI

ING cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "hold".

BUZZI UNICEM ( BZU.MI )

ING cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "hold".