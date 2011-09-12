MILAN, Sept 12 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ITALY DEBT
Italy will this week start an in-depth look into progress of
past efforts to improve public finances and growth and try to
find new measures to spur the economy.
Italian debt sales this week should find enough demand as
the ECB is keeping yields from rising to unsustainable levels,
but its bonds are likely to weaken before the auction on growing
concerns over its austerity drive and contagion from Greece.
Scandal-plagued Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi complained
on Friday that constitutional constraints hindered his
government from making major reforms as Italy came under
mounting pressure in the euro zone debt crisis.
Italy should take long-term measures to increase its
economic growth including liberalisation of services and less
tax on labour, OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan said in an
interview in Monday's Il Messaggero.
UNICREDIT
Management of Italy's largest bank discussed its business
plan and the market situation with key shareholders on Friday, a
spokesman said, giving no details on any discussion on fresh
capital.
A decision over whether to launch a capital increase could
be taken in November, when the bank's board meets to approve
third-quarter results and finalise a new business plan, La
Stampa and la Repubblica newspapers said on Saturday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The cooperative bank said on Friday it had finalised an
agreement with Fondazione CR Alessandria that allows the Milan
bank to merge the foundation with its other unit Banca Legnano.
The bank's planned capital increase is not on the agenda of
a board meeting called on Sept. 13, a source close to the bank
said on Friday.
The bank is considering selling a 80 percent stake in Cassa
di Risparmio di Alessandria unit to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti
to boost it capital ratio, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The paper also said, citing market speculations, that an
investment by Italian fund manager Matteo Arpe in the bank could
be defined soon. An option would see the manager invest in the
bank's capital before subscribing to the rights issue.
EDISON , A2A
Italy's Industry Minister Paolo Romani told il Corriere
della Sera on Sunday a more realistic option for the
reorganisation of ownership of Italy's second-biggest power
generator Edison would see the involvement of Italy's bank
Intesa Sanpaolo . Romani did not provide details of the
bank's possible intervention.
EDF is not available to further delaying talks over Edison,
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing a EDF senior source.
A deadline for finalising a deal with Italian investors led
by utility A2A was extended to the end of October after
EDF met Italy's Industry minister Romani last week.
The board of Edison's co-owner Italian holding company Delmi
meets on Monday.
Talks between Romani and EDF's chairman Henri Proglio over
Edison are expected to continue this week, Il Messaggero said on
Sunday without citing its sources.
ENI
The road show for a retail bond of up to 2 billion euros
starts in Milan on Monday.
Libya has started producing oil again, the country's interim
prime minister said on Sunday, promising that more of it would
come online in the "near future".
ENEL
Core earnings are seen at between 17 billion to 18 billion
euros in 2012, la Repubblica said in a letter to the investor
feature in its Monday economy supplement.
FIAT
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the
company's target for Chrysler sales in North America remains at
2 million units, despite a weakening economic outlook.
LUXOTTICA
Versace intends to keep its licence with the eyewear maker,
Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris told Reuters in an
interview. <ID:nL5E7K926A>
IMPREGILO
Shareholders of holding company IGLI, which owns 29 percent
of the construction group, are ready to start talks with banks
UniCredit and Mediobanca over renegotiation of a 220
million euro loan maturing at the end of October, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday, citing sources close to IGLI.
SMALL AND MID CAPS
* SAFILO
The company said on Monday it will not renew its licence to
produce and sell Nine West eyewear, which represented 1 percent
of its 2010 revenues. The licence expires at the end of 2011.
JUVENTUS
It may not rank among the world's largest football arenas
but Juventus's new stadium could herald a renaissance for the
Old Lady of Italian soccer, the club's chief executive said.
LUXURY M&A
Jewellery company Richline International, part of U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N), will buy its fifth small Italian jewellery brand as it
plans to expand further in Italy.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies are among those reporting results:
GRUPPO COIN H1
JUVENTUS YEAR
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................