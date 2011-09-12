MILAN, Sept 12 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALY DEBT

Italy will this week start an in-depth look into progress of past efforts to improve public finances and growth and try to find new measures to spur the economy.

Italian debt sales this week should find enough demand as the ECB is keeping yields from rising to unsustainable levels, but its bonds are likely to weaken before the auction on growing concerns over its austerity drive and contagion from Greece.

Scandal-plagued Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi complained on Friday that constitutional constraints hindered his government from making major reforms as Italy came under mounting pressure in the euro zone debt crisis.

Italy should take long-term measures to increase its economic growth including liberalisation of services and less tax on labour, OECD Chief Economist Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview in Monday's Il Messaggero.

UNICREDIT

Management of Italy's largest bank discussed its business plan and the market situation with key shareholders on Friday, a spokesman said, giving no details on any discussion on fresh capital.

A decision over whether to launch a capital increase could be taken in November, when the bank's board meets to approve third-quarter results and finalise a new business plan, La Stampa and la Repubblica newspapers said on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative bank said on Friday it had finalised an agreement with Fondazione CR Alessandria that allows the Milan bank to merge the foundation with its other unit Banca Legnano.

The bank's planned capital increase is not on the agenda of a board meeting called on Sept. 13, a source close to the bank said on Friday.

The bank is considering selling a 80 percent stake in Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria unit to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti to boost it capital ratio, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

The paper also said, citing market speculations, that an investment by Italian fund manager Matteo Arpe in the bank could be defined soon. An option would see the manager invest in the bank's capital before subscribing to the rights issue.

EDISON , A2A

Italy's Industry Minister Paolo Romani told il Corriere della Sera on Sunday a more realistic option for the reorganisation of ownership of Italy's second-biggest power generator Edison would see the involvement of Italy's bank Intesa Sanpaolo . Romani did not provide details of the bank's possible intervention.

EDF is not available to further delaying talks over Edison, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing a EDF senior source.

A deadline for finalising a deal with Italian investors led by utility A2A was extended to the end of October after EDF met Italy's Industry minister Romani last week.

The board of Edison's co-owner Italian holding company Delmi meets on Monday.

Talks between Romani and EDF's chairman Henri Proglio over Edison are expected to continue this week, Il Messaggero said on Sunday without citing its sources.

ENI

The road show for a retail bond of up to 2 billion euros starts in Milan on Monday.

Libya has started producing oil again, the country's interim prime minister said on Sunday, promising that more of it would come online in the "near future".

ENEL

Core earnings are seen at between 17 billion to 18 billion euros in 2012, la Repubblica said in a letter to the investor feature in its Monday economy supplement.

FIAT

Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday that the company's target for Chrysler sales in North America remains at 2 million units, despite a weakening economic outlook.

LUXOTTICA

Versace intends to keep its licence with the eyewear maker, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris told Reuters in an interview. <ID:nL5E7K926A>

IMPREGILO

Shareholders of holding company IGLI, which owns 29 percent of the construction group, are ready to start talks with banks UniCredit and Mediobanca over renegotiation of a 220 million euro loan maturing at the end of October, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing sources close to IGLI.

SMALL AND MID CAPS

* SAFILO

The company said on Monday it will not renew its licence to produce and sell Nine West eyewear, which represented 1 percent of its 2010 revenues. The licence expires at the end of 2011.

JUVENTUS

It may not rank among the world's largest football arenas but Juventus's new stadium could herald a renaissance for the Old Lady of Italian soccer, the club's chief executive said.

LUXURY M&A

Jewellery company Richline International, part of U.S. billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), will buy its fifth small Italian jewellery brand as it plans to expand further in Italy.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies are among those reporting results:

GRUPPO COIN H1

JUVENTUS YEAR

