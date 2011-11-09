Nov 9 Italy's borrowing costs entered such dangerous territory on Wednesday that traders had to reach back to historic financial crises to find parallels.

The uncertainty created by a short-lived Greek call for a referendum, the more recent political upheaval in Italy and the long-running euro zone sovereign debt crisis have conspired to drive bond yields past the critical 7 percent.

That level will make it prohibitively expensive to raise money for a country that is too big for the euro zone to bail out. AS a result, investors were recoiling not only from Italy but also fromm the other highly-indebted EU countries that are sometimes labelled the 'periphery'.

"The market is broken to the extent that you can't trade anything in the periphery," said a bond trader at a British bank.

"There are minimal volumes, and prices are just getting marked wider. It's getting fairly untradeable. It's actually quiet because people are sitting there bemused. They can't get anything done so they stopped trying to do things."

Given how much Italian government debt is held by European banks, and the close ties that such banks have with each other, it is no surprise that the alarm triggered by the rise in Italian yields is being felt well beyond bond markets.

"It's just scaring the life out of everybody, and is very depressing, with no end in sight. The market is just fed up with it, and doesn't know what to do," said one London stocks trader.

Those old enough to remember the crises of past decades drew parallels with financial market moves seen before the British pound and the Italian lira were forced out of the European exchange-rate mechanism (ERM) in 1992, or the pressures that forced the ERM's currency trading bands to be widened in 1993.

"When Italian bonds went over 7 percent, it felt as dramatic as the ERM crises and it is going to stick in my mind like September 1992 or August 1993," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.

Yields of over 7 percent were the threshold after which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international bailouts because their cost of borrowing was unbearable.

With fewer and fewer buyers -- apart from the European Central Bank -- stepping in to buy Italian debt, traders were unwilling to take any risks with their positions that could leave them with hefty losses.

"It's a crazy situation and really just a case of trying to dodge bullets and stay out of trouble," said a bond trader in London.

Derrick, who has worked in finance for more than 25 years, said the euro zone crisis was different to the one that hit the ERM in the early 1990s in one vital respect.

"In some ways, it is darker because people don't know what the end game is. In 1992-93, the people managing money knew all too well what we were heading for, knew how to hedge themselves and knew the end game. This time, you feel a great uncertainty about what the end result will be."

Theoretically, these options range from yet another stop-gap solution to the break-up of the euro zone. But traders and strategists in the financial market said there was a growing sense that it was make-or-break time for the euro zone.

"For a long time, this has been a slow-motion train wreck," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank in London.

"The market could have picked on some other smaller countries, but it has moved straight on to Italy and that suggests things will come to a head pretty soon. Piecemeal measures won't work and we will need some sort of draconian solution. The worst days are ahead of us." (Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins, Neal Armstrong, Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Kevin Liffey)