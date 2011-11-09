Nov 9 Italy's borrowing costs entered such
dangerous territory on Wednesday that traders had to reach back
to historic financial crises to find parallels.
The uncertainty created by a short-lived Greek call for a
referendum, the more recent political upheaval in Italy and the
long-running euro zone sovereign debt crisis have conspired to
drive bond yields past the critical 7 percent.
That level will make it prohibitively expensive to raise
money for a country that is too big for the euro zone to bail
out. AS a result, investors were recoiling not only from Italy
but also fromm the other highly-indebted EU countries that are
sometimes labelled the 'periphery'.
"The market is broken to the extent that you can't trade
anything in the periphery," said a bond trader at a British
bank.
"There are minimal volumes, and prices are just getting
marked wider. It's getting fairly untradeable. It's actually
quiet because people are sitting there bemused. They can't get
anything done so they stopped trying to do things."
Given how much Italian government debt is held by European
banks, and the close ties that such banks have with each other,
it is no surprise that the alarm triggered by the rise in
Italian yields is being felt well beyond bond markets.
"It's just scaring the life out of everybody, and is very
depressing, with no end in sight. The market is just fed up with
it, and doesn't know what to do," said one London stocks trader.
Those old enough to remember the crises of past decades drew
parallels with financial market moves seen before the British
pound and the Italian lira were forced out of the European
exchange-rate mechanism (ERM) in 1992, or the pressures that
forced the ERM's currency trading bands to be widened in 1993.
"When Italian bonds went over 7 percent, it felt as dramatic
as the ERM crises and it is going to stick in my mind like
September 1992 or August 1993," said Simon Derrick, head of
currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.
Yields of over 7 percent were the threshold after which
Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek international
bailouts because their cost of borrowing was unbearable.
With fewer and fewer buyers -- apart from the European
Central Bank -- stepping in to buy Italian debt, traders were
unwilling to take any risks with their positions that could
leave them with hefty losses.
"It's a crazy situation and really just a case of trying to
dodge bullets and stay out of trouble," said a bond trader in
London.
Derrick, who has worked in finance for more than 25 years,
said the euro zone crisis was different to the one that hit the
ERM in the early 1990s in one vital respect.
"In some ways, it is darker because people don't know what
the end game is. In 1992-93, the people managing money knew all
too well what we were heading for, knew how to hedge themselves
and knew the end game. This time, you feel a great uncertainty
about what the end result will be."
Theoretically, these options range from yet another stop-gap
solution to the break-up of the euro zone. But traders and
strategists in the financial market said there was a growing
sense that it was make-or-break time for the euro zone.
"For a long time, this has been a slow-motion train wreck,"
said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard
Bank in London.
"The market could have picked on some other smaller
countries, but it has moved straight on to Italy and that
suggests things will come to a head pretty soon. Piecemeal
measures won't work and we will need some sort of draconian
solution. The worst days are ahead of us."
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins, Neal Armstrong, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Kevin Liffey)