ROME Dec 4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti called a cabinet meeting at 1500 GMT on Sunday to approve austerity measures aimed at shoring up Italy's strained finances, his office said in a statement. The cabinet meeting on the package, expected to include spending cuts and tax hikes equivalent to some 20 billion euros, follows discussions with party leaders, unions and local authorities and was originally scheduled for Monday morning. (Reporting by Catherine Hornby and Giuseppe Fonte)