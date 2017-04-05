BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will be presented as a government amendment to a broader bill on competition policy, a senator from the ruling Democratic Party said on Wednesday.
The government is expected to put the bill to a confidence vote but not date has yet been set, Salvatore Tomaselli told Reuters.
The measure envisages that, to increase transparency, once investors have increased their stake above certain thresholds, they may be forced to state their final objectives.
The government initiative follows aggressive stakebuilding by French media group Vivendi, which has sharply increased its holding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones)
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd