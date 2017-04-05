ROME, April 5 An Italian government measure
aimed at defending companies from hostile takeovers will require
disclosure when an investor takes a 10-percent stake in any
listed company, according to a draft of the bill.
The measure would require investors who take stakes of more
than 10, 20 or 25 percent in listed companies to write a letter
of intent describing their objectives for the next six months,
according to a draft seen by Reuters.
It has still not been decided whether the measure will be
inserted into a larger competition bill, or whether it will be
passed separately, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told
reporters.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)