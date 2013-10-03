BRIEF-Honeywell incoming CEO says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is tax regime change - Investor conf
* Incoming CEO Darius Adamczyk says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is a tax regime change
ROME Oct 3 Italy's financial police said on Thursday they had seized 15 million euros from Merrill Lynch in Milan as part of a probe into alleged fraud against the city council of Verona.
The seizure was ordered by Verona prosecutors, a police spokesman said.
Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index bounced higher on Wednesday as its heavyweight financial services group cheered signs from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers that raised expectations for a March rate hike.
* Toyota Motor North America Inc reported U.S. February 2017 sales of 174,339 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent Source text: http://toyota.us/2mFA511 Further company coverage: