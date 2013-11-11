* Sicily arrests man for kidnapping and rape of migrants
* Libya increasingly unstable
* Italy says EU needs new policy for Africa and Middle East
VALLETTA, Nov 11 Italy on Monday called on the
European Union to press Libya to stem the gangs smuggling
migrants from Africa on overcrowded boats and prevent shipwrecks
like the one that killed hundreds last month.
More than 360 people drowned off the coast of Sicily on Oct.
3. The mostly Eritrean migrants had sailed from Libya, where
smugglers mistreated them and made them pay hundreds of
thousands of dollars to be carried to Europe.
"There needs to be an EU initiative with Libya to try to
manage differently patrols and border controls," Italian Prime
Minister Enrico Letta said after meeting Malta's Prime Minister
Joseph Muscat in Valletta.
Letta's comments come three days after Sicilian
investigators arrested a man for kidnapping, extortion and rape
of some of the Eritreans who survived last month's shipwreck.
The horror stories told to Italian prosecutors by the
migrants confirmed the worst fears of humanitarian groups about
conditions in increasingly unstable Libya.
Two years after the NATO-backed overthrow of Muammar
Gaddafi's regime, rival militias continue to battle for power
and the prime minister was briefly taken hostage last month.
"We must send a strong message that we are dealing with
human beings. This also means tackling criminal networks of
people-smugglers," Muscat said.
Italy, Malta and Greece have borne much of the brunt of the
EU's two-decade-long immigration crisis, and all have called for
more EU-wide support.
In the absence of a coordinated EU response, Italy has
deployed naval vessels, helicopters and unmanned drones to try
to prevent further tragedies at sea. Letta said the mission had
saved hundreds of lives in the past month and put pressure on
smugglers, who he called "merchants of death".
Malta is preparing to send a military vessel to Libya to
help patrol the coast and prevent boats carrying migrants from
departing, Muscat said.
Letta said the EU's entire approach to the Mediterranean
over the past two decades had been wrong, and that Italy would
push for an overhaul in the 28-country bloc's policies in the
region when it holds the rotating presidency next year.
"We need a new European policy toward Africa and the Middle
East," Letta said.
Separately, the two leaders said Italy and Malta would
probably reach an agreement on offshore oil and gas exploration
early next year.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)