MILAN, June 25 The city of Milan on Monday began
to demolish a luxury hotel that was supposed to be ready in time
for Italy's 1990 soccer World Cup, but never had a guest and was
never even completed.
Mayor Giuliano Pisapia watched as a hydraulic crane attacked
the derelict seven-storey building, leading a round of applause
as debris flew off the concrete edifice.
The building, dubbed by locals the "Ecomonster", had been an
eyesore for more than 20 years.
"Today is a day of joy for the people of Milan. We are
taking back this precious land occupied by the Ecomonster and we
are giving it back to the city and its citizens," Pisapia said.
The demolition is expected to take up to 20 days before work
starts to make way for a park area.
Left-leaning Pisapia took office last year. Before him,
Milan had been a right-wing stronghold of former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi.
Environmentalists from Italy's prominent Legambiente group
welcomed the break-up of the hotel, waving flags in support.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Andrew Roche)