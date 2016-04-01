ROME, April 1 Italy's main opposition parties said on Friday they would present a no-confidence motion in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government after his industry minister quit in a scandal over allegations of influence peddling.

While Renzi should be able to overcome the parliamentary challenge, this latest of several political storms comes as Italy gears up for pivotal elections due in June and the economy shows renewed signing of flagging.

Federica Guidi quit on Thursday, hours after phone-tapped conversations released by police appeared to show the minister assuring her partner the government would pass legislation that helped his energy business.

She told Renzi in a letter she had done nothing wrong, but felt it necessary to resign "for political reasons".

"This matter calls into question the whole government ...It always puts people in charge who are in the pay of the lobbies or who are looking out for themselves," said Luigi Di Maio, of Italy's second largest party, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

No date has been set for the no-confidence motion, but opposition parties said in the meantime a close Renzi ally, Maria Elena Boschi, the minister for parliamentary relations, should resign over allegations that she connived with Guidi.

The phone taps show Guidi telling her partner that Boschi had assured her the amendment would pass.

"The news is not that minister Guidi has resigned, but that minister Boschi has not," said Renato Brunetta, parliamentary chief of the centre-right Forza Italia party.

Boschi faced down resignation calls in December following a banking scandal that left thousands of savers out of pocket, while Maurizio Lupi resigned as infrastructure minister last March over conflict of interest allegations in allocating public contracts.

Renzi, who took office two years ago vowing to end the cronyism that has often marred Italian politics, is in the United States and has said nothing in public about the scandal, leaving the party faithful in Rome to circle the wagons.

"This has nothing to do with minister Boschi," said Andrea Romano, a member of Renzi's Democratic Party, arguing she had simply been carrying out her job.

Newspapers quoted Boschi as saying she had no idea Guidi even had a partner.

The contested amendment, which was added to the 2015 budget law, benefited the whole oil and gas sector by streamlining permissioning for energy projects.

Government critics say the scandal could help swing an April 17 referendum on whether Italy should restrict offshore oil and gas drilling. Renzi has urged voters to abstain.

The opposition hopes the ruckus will also damage the centre-left at municipal elections in a slew of cities in June, with the government already under pressure over the economy.

Data on Friday showed unemployment rising to 11.7 percent in February, a disappointment to Renzi whose cornerstone economic reform has been an overhaul of labour norms aimed at encouraging companies to take on staff. (Additional reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)