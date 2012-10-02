ROME Oct 2 Italian Economy Minister Vittorio
Grilli on Tuesday dismissed media speculation that defence group
Finmeccanica had ordered false consultancy services
from his ex wife, after one newspaper said he should dispel
doubts over the reported deal.
"There were never any consultancy services contracted on the
part of Finmeccanica," Grilli said in a letter to Il Sole 24 Ore
after the financial daily called for a clarification in an
editorial published on Tuesday.
Finmeccanica's chief executive Giuseppe Orsi had denied
similar reports last month.
Grilli also denied media reports regarding a wiretapped
conversation he had with banker Massimo Ponzellini, former
chairman of Banca Popolare di Milano who is under house arrest
and faces accusations of corruption.
The reports suggested Grilli has asked the banker to use his
influence to help garner support for Grilli's possible
nomination for Bank of Italy governor in 2011. The minister said
the conversation had been just an informal, friendly chat.
"Any insinuation or other interpretation can be considered
false," he said.
Ignazio Visco was chosen to lead the Bank of Italy in
October 2011, succeeding Mario Draghi, who then took over as
president of the European Central Bank. Grilli said in his
letter that he had been satisfied with Visco's nomination.
He added that he had accepted the position of Economy
Minister in Mario Monti's technocrat government "only in the
spirit of service to the country, not to feed any political
ambition".
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Michael Roddy)