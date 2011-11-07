BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin plans to offer up to $2.5 bln of senior notes in private transactions
* On February 8, 2017, co announced that it planned to offer up to $2.5 billion of senior notes in private transactions- SEC filing
MILAN Nov 7 Italy must hold elections if Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right government fails to command a majority in parliament, one of his ministers said on Monday.
"I'm optimistic and I think we'll hold on to the majority," Gianfranco Rotondi, a minister without portfolio, told reporters after meeting the prime minister at his home outside Milan.
He spoke a day before a vital parliamentary vote which will show how far Berlusconi's majority has been weakened by a stream of desertions.
"If we have the majority we'll carry on, otherwise there'll be elections," Rotondi said.
(Reporting By Ilaria Polleschi)
* ProPetro Holding Corp files for IPO of up to $345 million - SEC filing
* Cognizant reaches cooperation agreement with Elliott Management