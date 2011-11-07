MILAN Nov 7 Italy must hold elections if Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right government fails to command a majority in parliament, one of his ministers said on Monday.

"I'm optimistic and I think we'll hold on to the majority," Gianfranco Rotondi, a minister without portfolio, told reporters after meeting the prime minister at his home outside Milan.

He spoke a day before a vital parliamentary vote which will show how far Berlusconi's majority has been weakened by a stream of desertions.

"If we have the majority we'll carry on, otherwise there'll be elections," Rotondi said.

(Reporting By Ilaria Polleschi)