ROME, March 31 Italian Industry Minister Federica Guidi resigned on Thursday over allegations of a conflict of interest after her partner was put under investigation for influence peddling.

In an embarrassment for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, phone tapped conversations released by the police appeared to show Guidi assuring her businessman partner that the government would pass legislation that helped his business activities.

"I am absolutely sure of my good faith and that I have done nothing wrong, but I believe it is necessary for political reasons to hand in my resignation," Guidi wrote in a letter to Renzi published by her press office. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)