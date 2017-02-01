ROME Feb 1 Retail investors who hold junior debt in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be entitled to reimbursement only if they bought the notes before Jan. 1 last year, a draft document written by the Italian government showed on Wednesday.

Italy pledged at the end of last year to fund a recapitalisation of the Tuscan Bank after the lender failed to complete a privately-funded capital boosting plan.

The bank now needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($9.5 billion) with the government likely to inject 6.6 billion euros to take a 70 percent stake.

According to the draft, which proposes amendments to a previously issued decree that need to be approved, the state will buy new shares issued by the bank at a 25 percent discount to the share price when excluding the value of subscription rights.

The document also said the amount of reimbursement for retail bondholders will be linked to the price at which they bought the notes. ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini)