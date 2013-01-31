ROME Jan 31 The Bank of Italy made no effort to
stop the re-appointment of former Monte dei Paschi chairman
Giuseppe Mussari as head of the Italian Banking Association last
year despite turmoil surrounding the troubled lender, the new
head of the association said on Thursday.
The comment to Reuters by Antonio Patuelli, confirmed as new
head of ABI on Thursday, underlines the growing question over
why the Italian central bank did not take tougher action against
the former management of Monte Paschi despite being aware of
serious problems at the bank.
Mussari, who left Monte Paschi in April last year after it
emerged that the bank had booked big losses on derivatives
contracts, resigned as ABI president last week when further
derivatives losses emerged.
