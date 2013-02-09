BERGAMO, Italy Feb 9 Italy's troubled lender
Monte dei Paschi is ready to clear the way to
receiving 3.9 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in state loans in a
"very short time", the bank's Chairman Alessandro Profumo said
on Saturday.
"The bank will sign the 'Monti bond' in a very short time,"
said Profumo talking with journalists at the sidelines of a
business conference, referring to the special bonds that will be
used to provide the loans from the state.
Monte Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said the bank
was currently not in talks with counterparts to restructure -
"Santorini" and "Alexandria" - two of the derivatives trades at
the heart of a fraud probe into the former management.
Italy's third biggest lender said on Wednesday that losses
linked to three problematic derivative trades, including
"Santorini" and "Alexandria", totalled 730 million euros as it
sought to draw a line under a scandal over risky financial
transactions.
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
