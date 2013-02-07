ROME Feb 7 Some 40 million euros ($54.15
million) seized on Wednesday by Italian prosecutors in an
investigation into suspected fraud against Monte dei Paschi
belong to the former head of the bank's finance
department and four others, according to the prosecution seizure
order.
The order, seen by Reuters, named Gian Luca Baldassarri,
former head of the department at the heart of a derivatives
scandal that has rocked Italy's third-largest bank as well as
the four others.
The five are suspected of criminal conspiracy to commit
fraud, according to the prosecution document ordering the
seizure. The assets seized were held under a so-called "tax
shield" arrangement set up between 2009 and 2010 by Monte
Paschi, the document said.
($1 = 0.7387 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene)