MILAN Jan 31 The Bank of Italy's regulatory
supervision of troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena
was "impeccable", a senior official of the central bank said,
adding the bank is solid.
"Our oversight has been continuous and impeccable," Paolo
Panetta, deputy managing director at Bank of Italy said on the
sidelines of a conference on Thursday.
"(The bank) has a very good (business) plan, challenging but
able to bring it back up to high levels of profitability,"
Panetta said.
"The bank is stable because of our supervision, but the
important thing is to focus on the prospects of the business
plan that has been prepared by a competent management," he said.
The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of
derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced
losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions
about possible corruption by bank officials.
