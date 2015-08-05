BRIEF-DCT Industrial Trust acquires 13.2 acres to develop a build-to-suit in Houston
* DCT Industrial Trust® acquires 13.2 acres to develop a 222,000 square foot build-to-suit in Houston
MILAN Aug 5 Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready for a tie-up with another lender, outgoing Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian TV channel RaiNews 24 on Wednesday.
"The bank must merge and it is ready for it," Profumo said in an interview with RaiNews 24, without elaborating.
Monte dei Paschi has already said that Profumo would quit after a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, which is due to approve first-half results.
The bank's main shareholders have indicated that the head of Italy's stock exchange, Massimo Tononi, will succeed Profumo.
NEW YORK, April 6 Traders in the equity options market are betting the U.S. energy sector is ripe for a bounce with one gauge of sentiment, options on the largest energy sector tracking fund, dipping to its least bearish position in six months.
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp - amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility originally dated as of May 10, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ni01E0) Further company coverage: