ROME Jan 31 Italian consumer association
Codacons said a Rome court had upheld its request to summon Bank
of Italy officials to explain the central bank's approval of a
3.9 billion euro state support package for the troubled Monte
Paschi bank.
Codacons, which has requested prosecutors to investigate
whether central bank supervisors failed in their oversight of
Monte Paschi, said the Lazio administrative court had set an
audience for 9.30 a.m on Feb. 2.
No comment was immediately available from either the Bank of
Italy or court officials.
Codacons said the court could decide to suspend the
so-called Monti bonds issued to cover losses run up by the bank,
which the Bank of Italy approved on Saturday.