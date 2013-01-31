MILAN Jan 31 The European Banking Authority
chief Andrea Enria said the new rules on derivatives under
completion will reduce the chances of a new financial scandal
like that emerged at Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena
.
"With the new rules on derivatives we are finalising it will
be more difficult to see a case (like Monte dei Paschi)," Enria
said on the sidelines of a banking conference in Milan.
"We have to avoid that this case (of Monte dei Paschi) lead
to generalisations," Enria said, answering a question about the
credibility of Italian banks.
