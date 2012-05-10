* World's oldest bank mired in market manipulation probe

* Bank controlled by powerful foundation

* Foundation controversial because of local political links

* MPS is big employer embedded in psyche of Siena

By Silvia Aloisi

SIENA, May 10 Monte dei Paschi di Siena was lending money before Columbus discovered America, before the Spanish Inquisition and before Henry VII defeated Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth to become king of England.

With that kind of history behind it, one could be excused for thinking that the bank and the powerful "foundation" that controls it, have seen it all.

But today, the bank and the foundation are both mired in one of the biggest upheavals since 1555 when the marauding armies of the Duchy of Florence put an end to the Republic of Siena.

On Wednesday it was Italy's finance police and not Renaissance armies who carried out the raids, searching the bank's and the foundation's headquarters for documents to support their suspicion that the lender had practiced market manipulation and misled regulators when it purchased its smaller rival Antonveneta from Spain's Santander.

The bank, known as "Daddy Monte" because of its enormous influence and patronage, and the foundation are as embedded in the psyche of the Sienese as the traditional Palio horse race every year. And it can elicit equally heated emotions.

The foundation is a politically powerful, not-for-profit entity meant to reinvest dividends in social and cultural projects.

Foundations like Monte dei Paschi's have stakes in all of Italy's leading banks but the MPS foundation is an anachronism even by Italian standards, having chosen to cling on to as much power and as much control for as long as possible.

The current form of Italy's banking foundations took shape in the mid-1990s as the country privatised its banks. Foundations were intended to preserve the charitable role that some lenders had from the time of their origins.

Over the years, however, most foundations diversified their investments and reduced their dependence on banks, or saw their stakes diluted by a wave of mergers.

POWERFUL FOUNDATIONS

But, because they are controlled by local authorities, they still play an influential role which goes well beyond the size of their holdings. The core foundation shareholders that hold around 10 percent of UniCredit, for example, were instrumental in pushing out former CEO Alessandro Profumo in 2010.

For years MPS's foundation was the only one to retain majority control of its legacy bank. It had more than 50 percent until last year but this year was forced to cut back to 36.3 percent to repay 1 billion euros of debts.

In good times, the bank's steady stream of dividends allowed the foundation to bankroll a myriad of projects in the city of Siena and the surrounding region -- strongholds of Italy's main centre left party, the PD.

Between 1996 and 2010, the MPS foundation spent nearly 2 billion euros, more than half of which in the province of Siena alone, funding everything from a biotech facility to the building of roads to the training of horses for the Palio horse race.

In the meantime, the bank, founded in 1472 and which now has branches worldwide, grew into Siena's largest private employer with 31,000 staff.

An old adage says the city's 60,000 residents are divided into three categories: those who work for the Monte dei Paschi bank and foundation, those who are studying to work for it and those who are receiving pensions from MPS.

"It's as if the bank and the foundation replaced the government in looking after the city and its community," said Andrea Paolini, general manager of Toscana Life Sciences, one of the foundation's biotechnology projects.

POLITICAL INTERESTS

Critics have said that because their managers are handpicked by local authorities, the foundations only serve the interests of the politicians controlling them.

"The foundations are an Italian scandal, they are the most powerful weapon in the hands of politicians to control the economy," said Michele Boldrin, an Italian economist at Washington University in St Louis.

"In the case of Monte dei Paschi, the city of Siena squandered its vast wealth just to keep a grip on the bank, so that politicians could keep their power," he said.

Indeed, keeping a tight grip on political power and patronage is something that has guided Siena's rulers, from the princes of Machiavelli's times to the administrators of today.

But things began to go wrong in 2007, when Monte dei Paschi bought a smaller bank, Antonveneta, to expand its foothold in Italy's wealthy northeast, paying a whopping 9 billion euros in cash for it just months before the beginning of the financial crisis.

The acquisition catapulted the bank into Italy's big league -- making it the country's number three lender after Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

But it strained its finances to the limit, and the bank never fully recovered, also because the economic downturn hurt its profitability.

That in turn cut the foundation's only source of income -- the bank's dividends -- just as it stumped up to fund two capital increases in 2008 and 2011 to maintain a majority stake in the bank.

As a result, the foundation reported a loss of 128.4 million euros in 2010 -- the first in its history.

Around 90 percent of its 5.5 billion euros in assets are invested in the bank, but the book value of the shares is more than double the current stock price -- meaning it faces a potential loss of more than 3 billion euros.

The crisis at the foundation has reverberated throughout the region. In 2011, funding dried up to just 18 million euros from 197 million euros in 2006, and this year things are unlikely to improve as Monte dei Paschi was forced to scrap its dividend.

The Siena Biotech hub, for example, fears that the 10 million euros it receives annually on average from the foundation could be sharply reduced.

Compounding its problems, the foundation ran up debts of 1.1 billion euros with 12 creditors including JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca to fund the bank's capital increases.

It gave creditors shares in Monte dei Paschi as collateral, but as Italian banks became engulfed in the sovereign debt crisis, the bank's stock dived, and the foundation was forced to put up even more shares as guarantee for the loans.

When the stock hit a record low of 0.19 euros on Jan. 10, the foundation's 49 percent stake was effectively in the hands of the lenders -- giving it no alternative but to cut its holding.

Giving up power -- even some it -- must have been as bitter today as it was in 1555 when Siena stopped being a republic. (Reporting Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Giles Elgood)