MILAN Jan 31 The European Banking Authority
(EBA) was right to ask for a recapitalisation at Italy's Monte
dei Paschi di Siena, the body's chief told reporters.
"Now that losses at MPS have materialised I believe we can
acknowledge that EBA was right to ask for a recapitalisation,"
EBA's chairman Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a
conference on Thursday.
The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of
derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced
losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions
about possible corruption by bank officials.
