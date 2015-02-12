ROME Feb 12 The Italian treasury will take a
stake in the country's troubled lender, Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, as the bank will pay a coupon on state loans in
shares because it ended the year with a loss, a treasury source
told Reuters.
Monte dei Paschi on Wednesday reported a loss of 5.34
billion euros for 2014. Under the terms of the loans it received
under a state aid scheme, if the bank does not report a profit,
it has to pay the annual coupon on the loans with new shares.
According to an initial broker estimate, at current market
prices the treasury would end up with a stake of around 10
percent in the lender after the payment of the 2014 coupon of
243 million euros.
The treasury stake would be around 5 percent after the bank
completes a planned 3 billion euro capital increase.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)