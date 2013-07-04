ROME, July 4 Italian authorities must closely monitor Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's restructuring plan and be ready to act if Italy's third-largest lender misses its financial targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

At the end of its annual Clause IV consultations with Italy, the IMF also said that stress test results showed the capital levels of Italian banks were well above minimum requirements.

But it added that capital buffers could easily be used up in difficult scenarios and that banks needed to increase profitability and efficiency.

