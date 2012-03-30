ROME, March 30 The main investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had sold an additional 3.25 percent in Italy's No. 3 bank, raising the amount it has sold so far to about 11.45 percent.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation, a charitable institution that until recently held a 49 percent stake in the Tuscan bank, is selling it down to repay debts worth about 1 billion euros by an agreed April 30 deadline.

In a statement, the foundation said the 11.45 percent stake had been sold at an average price of 0.365 euros. Sources close to the foundation said the sale had netted 490 million euros, with the latest 3.25 percent stake sold through off-the-market block trades.

The foundation said it had now substantially reached its target of selling the 13 percent stake that has been unblocked by creditor banks. The foundation had given its holding in the bank to a group of 12 creditors, including JP Morgan and Credit Suisse as collateral for their loans.

The foundation had said last Saturday it had sold 4 percent in the bank to a Tuscan family of entrepreneurs, and another 4.2 percent through block trades.

The decision to loosen its grip on the Siena-based bank marks a turning point for the foundation, which had previously resisted cutting its holdings and allowing new investors in.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi closed down 1.65 percent at 0.32 euros on Friday, extending a slump on Thursday after the lender posted a bigger-than-expected net loss for 2011. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Catherine Hornby; Editing by Gary Hill)