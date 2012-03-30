ROME, March 30 The main investor in Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had sold an
additional 3.25 percent in Italy's No. 3 bank, raising the
amount it has sold so far to about 11.45 percent.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, a charitable institution
that until recently held a 49 percent stake in the Tuscan bank,
is selling it down to repay debts worth about 1 billion euros by
an agreed April 30 deadline.
In a statement, the foundation said the 11.45 percent stake
had been sold at an average price of 0.365 euros. Sources close
to the foundation said the sale had netted 490 million euros,
with the latest 3.25 percent stake sold through off-the-market
block trades.
The foundation said it had now substantially reached its
target of selling the 13 percent stake that has been unblocked
by creditor banks. The foundation had given its holding in the
bank to a group of 12 creditors, including JP Morgan and
Credit Suisse as collateral for their loans.
The foundation had said last Saturday it had sold 4 percent
in the bank to a Tuscan family of entrepreneurs, and another 4.2
percent through block trades.
The decision to loosen its grip on the Siena-based bank
marks a turning point for the foundation, which had previously
resisted cutting its holdings and allowing new investors in.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi closed down 1.65 percent at 0.32
euros on Friday, extending a slump on Thursday after the lender
posted a bigger-than-expected net loss for 2011.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Catherine Hornby; Editing by
Gary Hill)