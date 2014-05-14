ROME May 14 Italy's Treasury has authorised the Monte Paschi Foundation, the former top shareholder of the Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, to underwrite the bank's capital increase of 5 billion euros ($6.86 billion), a Treasury sposkesman said on Wednesday.

The capital increase, which was recently increased from a previously planned 3 billion euros, is expected to begin in mid-June and be completed by the end of July.

($1 = 0.7294 Euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)