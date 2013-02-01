MILAN Feb 1 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo
on Friday said an Italian investigation into a series
of derivative trades involved "negligible" deals carried out in
2010 that have no impact on its accounts.
Prosecutors in the southern town of Trani are investigating
derivatives contracts made by the country's three largest banks
including troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
judicial sources said on Friday.
"Intesa Sanpaolo underlines that this investigation dates
back to 2010 and regards the relations between subsidiary Banco
di Napoli and some of its customers," the bank said.
"The Intesa Sanpaolo Group, as always, has offered
investigating authorities utmost cooperation, with full
confidence in their action," it said.
"The deals involved are negligible and have no material
impact on the Group's financial statements", the bank said.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)