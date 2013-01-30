BRIEF-Legal & General FY adjusted operating profit rises 11 pct
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
MILAN Jan 30 Scandal-hit Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it was not aware of any tax checks regarding the sale of a Rome-based property.
In a statement the Tuscan lender said it had sold the property in September 2011 for 130 million euros ($176 million), adding it had never given a mandate to Sansedoni on the deal.
The bank also said it was not aware of any tax dispute over the acquisition of shares in Italian insurer Unipol. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Eps 1 up 19% to 22.2p, profit before tax 2 up 17% to £1.6bn
* Sagax has issued bonds for 50 million euros ($52.8 million)
* North Korean banks used SWIFT to flout sanctions - U.N. report