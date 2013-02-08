MILAN Feb 8 DBRS Ratings Limited confirmed its long-term rating for Monte dei Paschi at 'BBB' with a negative outlook, the troubled Italian lender said on Friday.

The short-term rating on debt and deposit was affirmed ay `R-2 (mid)' with a stable outlook.

The move came after the bank - at the centre of a widening scandal because of concealed derivatives trades - said on Wednesday losses linked to three problematic derivative trades totalled 730 million euros, not far from preliminary estimates.

