MILAN Jan 31 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
cut its long-term credit rating on scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi
di Siena by one notch to "BB" on Thursday, citing
concerns over potential losses stemming from structured finance
contracts.
"MPS' recent announcement related to the investigation of
potential losses on three structured transactions contributes to
our view that MPS faces significant challenges to mitigate the
impact on its financial and business profiles of risks arising
from past decisions," S&P said in a statement.
The rating remains on credit watch negative.
"The CreditWatch mainly reflects our view of the potential
negative impact on MPS' financial profile of the possible
losses, which may be higher than initially anticipated, on the
above-mentioned structured transactions," the agency said.
It also said the potential losses reveal a risk of
management weaknesses.
The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series
of derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced
losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions
about possible corruption by bank officials.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Antonella Ciancio)