MILAN Jan 31 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
cut its long-term credit rating on scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi
di Siena by one notch to "BB" on Thursday, citing
concerns over potential losses from structured finance
contracts.
Last week, Italy's third-biggest bank said that complex
derivative trades, which only came to light recently, could cost
it 720 million euros ($977 million).
Prosecutors in Siena, where the 540-year-old lender is
based, are looking into allegations of fraud in connection to
derivatives trades, as well as corruption in the 2007
acquisition by Monte Paschi of smaller lender Antonveneta.
Standard & Poor's said its rating remained on credit watch
negative to reflect possible losses from the transactions, which
it said may be larger than previously announced.
"We believe the above mentioned investigation could identify
losses larger than originally anticipated," it said.
S&P, which also cut ratings on all classes of Monte Paschi's
subordinated debt and preferred stock by one notch, said the
potential losses showed a risk of management weaknesses.
It said its current rating on the Tuscan bank incorporated
two notches of extraordinary government support.
Monte Paschi is set to receive 3.9 billion euros of state
aid by the end of February.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)