MILAN Nov 20 Italy's new technocrat Prime
Minister Mario Monti has agreed not to run as a candidate when
elections are held, Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the
centre-right PDL party, said in an interview published on
Sunday.
"We asked him and all his ministers to commit themselves
publicly to not presenting themselves as candidates at the next
elections," the former prime minister told the Corriere della
Sera daily.
Berlusconi said Monti had agreed to the request in the
presence of the Italian president, adding he had not spoken to
each individual minister in his government.
Mario Monti was appointed last Wednesday to succeed
Berlusconi, who lost his majority in parliament and stepped down
under mounting pressure from Italy's worsening debt crisis.
Monti, who also holds the economy portfolio, has outlined a
series of painful reforms to shore up public finances and
increase competitiveness after a decade of sluggish growth.
Berlusconi reiterated that Monti must be allowed to govern
until 2013 but made it clear support from his People of Freedom
(PDL) party was conditional.
"Certainly if Monti takes measures that run against the line
of the parties supporting him, such as the wealth tax, it won't
be able to go ahead," he said.
The PDL, the biggest party in parliament, has opposed some
key options in Monti's reform agenda, notably the possible
levying of a wealth tax on privately held assets.
Berlusconi said his party had asked the Monti government to
press for the transformation of the European Central Bank into a
"guarantor of last instance" for the euro.
He said they had also asked for a commitment to review the
European Union's banking regulator (EBA) norms that are
"suffocating the Italian banks".
Monti, a former European Commissioner, has won the backing
of all the main parties except the pro-devolution Northern
League, Berlusconi's key partner in the outgoing coalition.
Berlusconi said he was sure it would be possible to maintain
close ties with the Northern League. "The League is a solid and
loyal ally. And the PDL is the only real ally the League will be
able to count on in the future," he said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Tim Pearce)