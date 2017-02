ROME Nov 12 Mario Monti, the former European Commissioner expected to try to form Italy's next government, will have a working lunch with outgoing Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday, a Senate statement said.

The meeting, the first between the two men since the crisis began, may signal a further thawing in Berlusconi's position on Monti. Berlusconi party's is severely divided over whether to support a Monti government. (Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio)