BERLIN Jan 11 Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Wednesday he hoped that Italy's untenably high borrowing
costs would come down as markets began to appreciate the tough
austerity reforms his government has adopted.
Addressing a news conference after meeting German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, Monti said it would take time for the reforms to
be effective and to lead to more growth. But Italy needed
conditions in Europe that would help it overcome the economic
crisis.
"In the financial markets, high interest rates could have
been justified when markets were diffident about Italian
economic policy, but not anymore, especially after
representatives of those same markets have said they appreciated
the efforts made," Monti said.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, Writing by Barry Moody)