MOVES-BTIG hires former Jefferies' execs to fixed income credit team
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
ROME Nov 15 Italian Prime Minister-Designate Mario Monti is expected to name his cabinet on Wednesday, political sources said on Tuesday.
Business leaders who met Monti earlier said he was "at the finish line" in the formation of his emergency government. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
* Massachusetts Financial Services Company reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Harley Davidson Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kE8X1T) Further company coverage: