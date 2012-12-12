By Jennifer Clark and Alberto Sisto
ROME Dec 12 The continuing slump in Italy's car
sales "can and must be reversed", Prime Minister Mario Monti
insisted on Wednesday, without offering hope of any possible
government support.
While the French government has stepped in to help ailing
Peugeot, Italy has taken a hands-off approach as its
auto industry has endured Europe's five-year sales decline
against a backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and state
austerity measures.
"Italian industry in particular has suffered for some time
in this situation in which the car sector has slowly but surely
become less competitive, but (the decline) has been
underestimated," Monti said at the Italian Automotive
Association conference in Rome.
However, Italy has not intervened with financial support for
its national car champion Fiat because its European
losses are more than covered by revenue from its Chrysler unit
in the United States.
Concerns about possible plant closures prompted Monti to
meet Fiat and Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on
Sept. 22 to look for ways to improve the company's manufacturing
efficiency and boost exports.
But Monti's weekend announcement that he intends to resign
from office before Christmas would suggest that any remaining
hopes of export-boosting measures are slim.
"I do not see the car sales situation changing much next
year," Roberto Vavassori, the Italian Automotive Association
chairman, said earlier on Wednesday when asked for a market
forecast. "That is the trend. In Italy, I think we could see a
small contraction."
Western European car sales have fallen 7.3 percent to 10.33
million vehicles so far this year, according to latest data from
Brussels-based industry group ACEA, led by double-digit declines
in crisis-hit Greece, Italy and Portugal.
New car sales in Italy are set to fall about 20 percent this
year to less than 1.4 million, government figures show. Before
the start of the 2008 crisis, Italians bought about 2 million
cars a year.