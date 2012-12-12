ROME Dec 12 Prime Minister Mario Monti said on
Wednesday that slump in Italian car sales -- which in the month
of October fell to their lowest since 1977 -- has been
underestimated for too long and that it must be turned around.
"The decline of the car sector in the European and Italian
markets is well known," Monti said at a conference of the
country's car making lobby in Rome.
"Italian industry in particular has suffered for some time
in this situation in which the car sector has slowly but surely
become less competitive, but (the decline) has been
underestimated."
Western European car sales have fallen 7.3 percent to 10.33
million vehicles so far this year, according to latest data from
Brussels-based industry group ACEA, led by double-digit declines
in crisis-hit Greece, Italy and Portugal.