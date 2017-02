Dec 5 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday that Italy has taken decisive action to stave off a worsening of the region's sovereign debt crisis, and now the rest of the European Union must act.

"Italy is ready to do what it has to do, but Europe mustn't fail to do its part," Monti said during a speech to the Chamber of Deputies.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby, Gavin Jones, and Steve Scherer)