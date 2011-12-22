ROME Dec 22 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Thursday Italy will try to orient European
economic policies more towards growth, rather than just
concentrating on fiscal discipline.
"It would be unrealistic to think we can change European
policy" (alone), Monti said, but he would work with Italy's
partners to give greater weight to growth.
In other remarks, before a Senate confidence vote on his
government's austerity budget later on Thursday, Monti said it
was essential for the resolution of Italy's acute debt crisis
that its own citizens bought government bonds.
He welcomed this week's move by the European Central Bank to
provide cheap longer term funding to banks, which he said would
favour the flow of credit around Europe.
