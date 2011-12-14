ROME Dec 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday the issuance of common euro bonds would help solve Europe's major problems of growth and employment.

Monti made his comments during an address to the Senate which had to be suspended for about 10 minutes because of a raucous protest by members of the opposition Northern League, which is opposed to the government's austerity package.

