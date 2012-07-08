AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 8 Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday that European integration
should not only be based on the countries sharing the euro
currency, but should also include other EU members such as
Britain and Poland.
"I'm a bit uncertain whether we should really try to pursue
a more cohesive European economic and political process simply
based on the euro zone," Monti told a conference in
Aix-en-Provence, in southern France.
"I know in France that is a widely held view, but I have
reservations. It would be best not to isolate ourselves too much
from the other parts of the European Union," he said.
