ROME Jan 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
warned on Friday that a stronger euro could hurt exports but he
brushed off talk of a foreign exchange "war" between major
currency blocs.
"There are certainly currency tensions. It seems exaggerated
to me to talk about a currency war," he told Italy's RAI radio.
"As far the risk that an excessively strong euro could harm
exports of European countries, there's certainly that risk to a
certain extent," he said.
However, he said that Germany's experience before the
creation of the euro showed that it was possible for a country
to be a major exporter even with a strong currency and said
Italy needed to improve its competitiveness.