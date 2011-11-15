ROME Nov 15 Prime Minister designate Mario Monti said he will meet Italy's President on Wednesday morning to inform him of the results of his consultations with political parties to try to form a government.

"I would like to confirm my absolute serenity and conviction in the capacity of our country to overome this difficult phase," Monti said in brief comments to reporters.

Monti did not say explicitly that he would be able to form a government but the tone of his comments indicated that any obstacles had been overcome.

The "framework is now clearly delineated", he said.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)