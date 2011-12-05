ROME Dec 5 Italy would have risked a
Greek-style economic crisis without the government's new
30-billion euro austerity package, Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Monday.
Monti told foreign press in Rome that the austerity measures
might weigh on growth but this would be balanced by an
improvement in confidence which would help the economy. He also
said that the consequences of not taking tough action would have
been potentially disastrous.
"Without this package, we think that Italy would have
collapsed, that Italy would go into a situation similar to that
of Greece," he told the news conference.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer, editing by James
Mackenzie)