ROME Dec 22 Italy's government will now
turn to the enormous task of stimulating growth after passing a
tough austerity budget, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on
Thursday.
Addressing the upper house of parliament before a confidence
vote to seal the 33-billion-euro budget, Monti said his
technocrat government had been forced to rush through the
package of spending cuts and tax hikes to restore international
market confidence in Italy.
Now it would turn to reversing Italy's decade of stagnant
growth, Monti said. He added that labour market reform, which
has already caused tensions with trade unions, would require
detailed dialogue with both workers and employers before it can
be completed.
(Reporting by Barry Moody)